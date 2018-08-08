Second Baptist Church Wood Window Replacement

Located at the corner of River and Gaskins Road, sits the Second Baptist Church right in the heart of Richmond’s West End. Originally founded in 1820, the church sanctuary used old chain and pulley type windows that were drafty and long overdue for an upgrade.

The church selected Pella’s Architect Series® Reserve™ windows which are known for their attention to historical detail and would help preserve the look of the building. The replacement process involved nine windows, each reaching about ten feet tall, which took over a week to complete. It has been an extensive, rewarding project that we are overjoyed to share. We are honored to have been able to play an instrumental role in renovation of the Second Baptist Church. The new windows will provide a refreshed aesthetic and improved functionality to help keep church members comfortable for years to come.