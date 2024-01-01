Virginia Beach, VA Windows and Doors
Explore Window and Door Trends in Virginia Beach
Situated at the intersection of the Chesapeake Bay and the Atlantic Ocean is the lovely resort city of Virginia Beach. While many flock from out of town to the city’s sandy shores, scenic boardwalk, and can’t-miss restaurants every summer, Virginia Beach is the state’s most populous city, with more than 400,000 residents dwelling beyond the touristy strongholds and getting to live the coastal lifestyle year-round. To keep their homes, which range from historic to contemporary, operating at optimal performance while reinforcing their unique design styles, Virginia Beach residents rely on Pella of Richmond to help get the job done.
Getting You Where You Need to Go
- Pella Near Me
Pella Near Me
Find a Pella expert that can help find the right products for my space.
- New Construction
New Construction
Homeowners working with a builder or contractor.
- Trade Professionals
Trade Professionals
Resource for contractors, builders & architects.
Virginia Beach Popular Local Trends & Styles
Select Popular Local Trends & Styles in Virginia Beach
- Energy-Efficient Materials
Energy-Efficient Materials
In order to lower energy costs and keep your home comfortable, especially during any extreme fluctuations in Virginia Beach’s humid subtropical climate, you need energy-efficient windows with Low-E glass coating and insulation between the panes.
- Versatile Double-Hung Windows
Versatile Double-Hung Windows
Despite the architectural variety among Virginia Beach homes — from historic Colonials to transitional American Foursquares and Shingle-style coastal compounds — double-hung windows are a constant. This adaptable style is highly customizable to match your home’s aesthetic.
- Durable Fiberglass WindowsDurable Fiberglass WindowsPella’s proprietary fiberglass is the strongest material for windows and a popular choice among coastal homes. In addition to being versatile, highly durable, and low maintenance, fiberglass windows are long-lasting and can stand up to Virginia Beach’s salty air, heat, and bouts of extreme weather.
- Traditional CharmTraditional CharmVirginia Beach is home to a bevy of historic houses — even in the contemporary new builds, you’ll see traditional components incorporated. When it comes to adding some old-fashioned flare, we’ve got products, stains, color finishes, hardware, grille patterns, and beyond that are true to traditional design and can help you achieve your desired look.
Popular Local Products
- Virginia Casement Windows
Virginia Casement Windows
- Virginia Patio Doors
Virginia Patio Doors
- Virginia Bay Windows
Virginia Bay Windows
PELLA NOW, PAY LATER
40% Off Qualifying Installations1
OR
No Payments, No Interest Until 20262Claim Offer