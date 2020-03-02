Lifestyle Series Sliding Doors Add New Life to Richmond Patio
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on March 2, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location
Richmond, VA
Age of Structure:
24
Area of Structure Involved:
Patio Doors
Products Used:
This homeowner was looking to add wood sliding doors to their home. We installed new Lifestyle Series sliding glass doors and multi-slide patio doors, creating a wall of sliding doors in the home. In a couple of the spaces, doors were installed where they did not exist before.
The homeowner was happy with the new white patio doors and mentioned that their expectations were exceeded in every aspect of the project!
