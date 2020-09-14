Sliding Patio Doors Create Sunny All-Seasons Porch

This Chesapeake, Virginia, homeowner wanted to enclose their previously screened-in back patio so that the space could be used year-round. At Pella Virginia, we do a lot of projects just like this one, and for good reason! If there's a space in your home that you love, why limit yourself to just a couple months out of the year?

We installed sliding patio doors from the 350 Series to turn this porch into an all-season space. The result of this project is a great view and even better energy efficiency, which will save the homeowner money in the long run.