Smithfield Home Welcomes New Windows and Entry Door
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on February 4, 2020
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Smithfield, VA
Age of Structure:
30
Area of Structure Involved:
Living room, bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchen, hallway, family room
Products Used:
This Smithfield home features Pella 250 Series vinyl windows and a new fiberglass entry door system. The homeowner wanted a new, contemporary look and opted for casement windows over awning windows to provide better sightlines to the outside. Double-hung windows were also used in the project.
The front door was another major pain point. It was the original door on this 30-year-old home and was too narrow and drafty. Our team completely overhauled the front entryway, installing a new fiberglass entry door system with sidelights.
The homeowner loves the new look of his contemporary windows and doors.
