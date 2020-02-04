Smithfield Home Welcomes New Windows and Entry Door

This Smithfield home features Pella 250 Series vinyl windows and a new fiberglass entry door system. The homeowner wanted a new, contemporary look and opted for casement windows over awning windows to provide better sightlines to the outside. Double-hung windows were also used in the project.

The front door was another major pain point. It was the original door on this 30-year-old home and was too narrow and drafty. Our team completely overhauled the front entryway, installing a new fiberglass entry door system with sidelights.

The homeowner loves the new look of his contemporary windows and doors.