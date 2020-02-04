<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Smithfield Home Welcomes New Windows and Entry Door

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on February 4, 2020

Before

30-year-old bay window and entry door system on Smithfield home

After

Exterior of Smithfield, VA, home with new vinyl windows and fiberglass entry door system

Project Scope

This Smithfield home features Pella 250 Series vinyl windows and a new fiberglass entry door system. The homeowner wanted a new, contemporary look and opted for casement windows over awning windows to provide better sightlines to the outside. Double-hung windows were also used in the project.

The front door was another major pain point. It was the original door on this 30-year-old home and was too narrow and drafty. Our team completely overhauled the front entryway, installing a new fiberglass entry door system with sidelights.

The homeowner loves the new look of his contemporary windows and doors.
































Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now