Special-Shape Window Adds Character to Colonial Heights Home

This Colonial Heights, Virginia, homeowner asked us to replace an energy-inefficient four-wide double-hung window unit.

They wanted to make sure their replacement windows could accommodate a half-circle window overtop as well. Thanks to the customizable nature of the 250 series, this was no problem. Whether your windows are circular, triangular or trapezoidal, Pella has options for your project!

We got them all set up with brand new windows that will offer better energy efficiency while the specialty shape serves to tie the room together.