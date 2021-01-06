<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Special Shape Windows and Support Products for Midlothian Project

Posted by Jason Dowdy

on January 6, 2021

exterior view

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location

    Midlothian, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built 2018

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Home

  • Products Used:

    Special Shape Windows, Vinyl Windows, Picture Windows, Specialty Windows

The focal point of this new construction project in Midlothian, VA is a window wall comprised of special shape windows in our 250 vinyl series and support products. 

Triangular, rectangular, and octagonal windows are used all throughout the home, making this project really stand out!
































