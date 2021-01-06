Special Shape Windows and Support Products for Midlothian Project
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on January 6, 2021
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location
Midlothian, VA
Age of Structure:
Built 2018
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
Special Shape Windows, Vinyl Windows, Picture Windows, Specialty Windows
The focal point of this new construction project in Midlothian, VA is a window wall comprised of special shape windows in our 250 vinyl series and support products.
Triangular, rectangular, and octagonal windows are used all throughout the home, making this project really stand out!
