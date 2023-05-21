<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Suffolk Home Adds Vinyl Windows, Hinged Patio Doors in Custom Color

Jason Dowdy

on May 21, 2023

Double-hung windows on Suffolk home

Project Scope

Here's a look at recent project our team completed in Suffolk — a great visualization of how the color of your new windows can brighten up the exterior of your home.

In this instance, the homeowner opted for a combination of double-hung and sliding windows. We also replaced two sets of hinged patio doors using custom colors that came from Sherwin-Williams (yes, we can do that!). All in all, he's very happy with the way everything turned out.
































