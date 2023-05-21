Suffolk Home Adds Vinyl Windows, Hinged Patio Doors in Custom Color

Here's a look at recent project our team completed in Suffolk — a great visualization of how the color of your new windows can brighten up the exterior of your home.

In this instance, the homeowner opted for a combination of double-hung and sliding windows. We also replaced two sets of hinged patio doors using custom colors that came from Sherwin-Williams (yes, we can do that!). All in all, he's very happy with the way everything turned out.