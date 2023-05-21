Pella Windows Refresh Suffolk Home
PostedbyPatrick O'Toole
on May 21, 2023
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Suffolk, VA
Age of Structure:
1987
Area of Structure Involved:
Bedrooms, living room, kitchen
Products Used:
Double-Hung Windows, Vinyl Windows, Pella 250 Series Windows
Damaged and drafty old windows led the homeowner of this 1987 ranch style home in Suffolk, Virginia, to upgrade their windows.
The new vinyl double-hung windows provide a big improvement over the 1980's style double pane windows that were previously installed. They also give this home an updated look with improved curb appeal.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.