<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Pella Windows Refresh Suffolk Home

PostedbyPatrick O'Toole

on May 21, 2023

1987 ranch home with new double-hung vinyl windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Suffolk, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    1987

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Bedrooms, living room, kitchen

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows, Vinyl Windows, Pella 250 Series Windows

Damaged and drafty old windows led the homeowner of this 1987 ranch style home in Suffolk, Virginia, to upgrade their windows.

The new vinyl double-hung windows provide a big improvement over the 1980's style double pane windows that were previously installed. They also give this home an updated look with improved curb appeal.
































Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now