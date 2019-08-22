Suffolk Window Refresh

This Suffolk, Virginia, homeowner chose Pella® 250 Series vinyl replacement windows with a prairie-style grille pattern.

He truly appreciated the quality installation that Pella offered. Although some of his neighbors had taken the easy way out with their window installation, he knew Pella wouldn't cut corners. He opted for the Pella way, which included a watertight nailing fin to secure the window to the wall, brand new exterior trim, and trim on the inside to finish it off. He was ecstatic about the new look of his home, not to mention all the other benefits that come with Pella's replacement windows.