Sunroom & Kitchen Window Replacement
PostedbyPatrick O'Toole
on May 4, 2018
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Midlothian, VA
Age of Structure:
1993
Area of Structure Involved:
Sunroom, Kitchen, Breakfast nook
Products Used:
Double-Hung Windows, Wood Windows, Architect Series Windows
The homeowners of this 1993 Midlothian, VA home were looking to change up the color scheme of their sunroom and breakfast nook addition. We replaced their old windows and changed the exterior color from white to brown exterior clad. Wood double-hung windows with grilles between-the-glass were used.
