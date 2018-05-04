<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Sunroom & Kitchen Window Replacement

PostedbyPatrick O'Toole

on May 4, 2018

virginia home gets new windows

Before

old wood double-hung windows in Midlothian

After

new double-hung wood windows in Midlothian home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Midlothian, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    1993

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Sunroom, Kitchen, Breakfast nook

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows, Wood Windows, Architect Series Windows

The homeowners of this 1993 Midlothian, VA home were looking to change up the color scheme of their sunroom and breakfast nook addition. We replaced their old windows and changed the exterior color from white to brown exterior clad. Wood double-hung windows with grilles between-the-glass were used. 


































