Thin Frames and Durability Courtesy of Impervia Series Fiberglass Windows

In this beautiful local new construction project we teamed up with Blue Ridge Custom Homes to provide black fiberglass windows from Pella's Impervia Series, our sturdiest line overall. This home design integrates many casements and picture windows on the back of the home, providing all of the necessary visible glass to maximize unobstructed views, and sleek double-hung windows on the front for curb appeal.





The thin frames of Fiberglass windows give the home a modern aesthetic, while the durability of these windows will keep the home comfortable for years to come. The results look great and the homeowner couldn't have been more excited.