Tiny Charlottesville Home Gets Custom Impervia Fiberglass Windows

You may have heard of the “Tiny Home” trend that's becoming more and more popular — well, here's a visual representation, and we're certainly a fan of the way it turned out!

We partnered with a Charlottesville-area construction team to outfit this tiny home with custom-size and special-shape Impervia Series fiberglass windows, our sturdiest option overall. When you're living in a small space like this, you need to make sure it's protected by windows and doors made of material that keeps a tight seal and is impervious to the elements, and that's our proprietary fiberglass*.

*Pella's proprietary fiberglass material is the strongest material for windows and patio doors, engineered for lasting durability.



Disclosure: Pella’s proprietary fiberglass material has displayed superior strength over wood, vinyl, aluminum, wood/plastic composites, and other fiberglass materials used by leading national brands in tensile and 3-point bend tests performed in accordance with ASTM D638 and D790 testing standards.