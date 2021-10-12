<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Tiny Charlottesville Home Gets Custom Impervia Fiberglass Windows

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on October 12, 2021

Red wood exterior of tiny home in Charlottesville, VA, with fiberglass windows

Project Scope

You may have heard of the “Tiny Home” trend that's becoming more and more popular — well, here's a visual representation, and we're certainly a fan of the way it turned out!

We partnered with a Charlottesville-area construction team to outfit this tiny home with custom-size and special-shape Impervia Series fiberglass windows, our sturdiest option overall. When you're living in a small space like this, you need to make sure it's protected by windows and doors made of material that keeps a tight seal and is impervious to the elements, and that's our proprietary fiberglass*.

*Pella's proprietary fiberglass material is the strongest material for windows and patio doors, engineered for lasting durability.

Disclosure: Pella’s proprietary fiberglass material has displayed superior strength over wood, vinyl, aluminum, wood/plastic composites, and other fiberglass materials used by leading national brands in tensile and 3-point bend tests performed in accordance with ASTM D638 and D790 testing standards.




































Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now