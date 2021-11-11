Triple-Pane Casement Windows Deliver Superior Energy Efficiency to Richmond Home
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on November 11, 2021
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Richmond, VA
Age of Structure:
Built in 1950
Area of Structure Involved:
Patio/Office Area
Products Used:
This Richmond homeowner was tired of her old setup: the room she used as her office was always either too hot or cold due to a lack of insulation from her metal sliding glass doors.
She opted to replace them with Lifestyle Series wood casement windows and sliding glass doors with blinds between the glass. Since Lifestyle casement windows with built-in blinds are all triple-pane by nature, she's experienced a significant increase in her energy efficiency while cutting down on the outside noise at the same time. Now she works in complete comfort!
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.