Triple-Pane Casement Windows Deliver Superior Energy Efficiency to Richmond Home

This Richmond homeowner was tired of her old setup: the room she used as her office was always either too hot or cold due to a lack of insulation from her metal sliding glass doors.

She opted to replace them with Lifestyle Series wood casement windows and sliding glass doors with blinds between the glass. Since Lifestyle casement windows with built-in blinds are all triple-pane by nature, she's experienced a significant increase in her energy efficiency while cutting down on the outside noise at the same time. Now she works in complete comfort!