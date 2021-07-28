<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Triple-Pane Windows Boost Energy Efficiency of New Construction Home

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on July 28, 2021

Exterior of new construction project with Pella triple-pane windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location

    Richmond, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built 2020

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Home

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows, Picture Windows, Wood Windows, Pella Reserve Series Traditional

Here's a look at a recent new construction project with Blue Ridge Custom Homes which utilized triple-pane windows from our Pella Reserve Series for maximum energy efficiency. You don't necessarily need to go to triple-pane, but it's certainly an option that's available if you so choose -- a running theme of the Pella Reserve series!

With a wood interior that can come pre-finished with any of our interior stains and an aluminum-clad exterior in your choice of 27 colors, these windows are made to be customizable. The fact that they're manufactured to be historically accurate means they're a great option for meeting HOA requirements as well.






































Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now