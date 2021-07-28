Triple-Pane Windows Boost Energy Efficiency of New Construction Home

Here's a look at a recent new construction project with Blue Ridge Custom Homes which utilized triple-pane windows from our Pella Reserve Series for maximum energy efficiency. You don't necessarily need to go to triple-pane, but it's certainly an option that's available if you so choose -- a running theme of the Pella Reserve series!

With a wood interior that can come pre-finished with any of our interior stains and an aluminum-clad exterior in your choice of 27 colors, these windows are made to be customizable. The fact that they're manufactured to be historically accurate means they're a great option for meeting HOA requirements as well.