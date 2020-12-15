<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Two Sets of Architect Series Quad Sliders for Williamsburg Project

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on December 15, 2020

Before

before exterior

After

after exterior

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Williamsburg, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built 2001

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Patio Entrance, Side Entrance

  • Products Used:

    Sliding Patio Doors

The goal for this project was to replace two sets of standard sliding glass doors with something a little different to open up the space. Specifically, the homeowner wanted to move from a two-panel setup to a quad setup.



He is a big fan of the new doors. They give him the space he needs to move freely, and they look fantastic with our Vanilla Cream exterior color and Bright Brass hardware. One set of doors also includes special-shaped transom windows on top.






































