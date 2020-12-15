Two Sets of Architect Series Quad Sliders for Williamsburg Project

The goal for this project was to replace two sets of standard sliding glass doors with something a little different to open up the space. Specifically, the homeowner wanted to move from a two-panel setup to a quad setup.

He is a big fan of the new doors. They give him the space he needs to move freely, and they look fantastic with our Vanilla Cream exterior color and Bright Brass hardware. One set of doors also includes special-shaped transom windows on top.