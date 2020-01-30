Vinyl Windows Increase Curb Appeal of Henrico Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Virginia
on January 30, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Henrico, VA
Age of Structure:
31
Area of Structure Involved:
Laundry room, bathrooms, dining room, bedrooms, hallway
Products Used:
After more than 30 years, this home in Henrico, Virginia, still had its original windows. The homeowner was ready to replace all of them with a focus on durability and energy efficiency.
They chose Pella vinyl windows for the whole-home window replacement project. The original window openings needed some work in order to properly fit the newly-installed windows.
The end result is a beautifully refreshed home!
