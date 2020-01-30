<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Vinyl Windows Increase Curb Appeal of Henrico Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Virginia

on January 30, 2020

Encompass Series vinyl windows boost curb appeal of Henrico, VA, home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Henrico, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    31

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Laundry room, bathrooms, dining room, bedrooms, hallway

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows, Vinyl Windows

After more than 30 years, this home in Henrico, Virginia, still had its original windows. The homeowner was ready to replace all of them with a focus on durability and energy efficiency.

They chose Pella vinyl windows for the whole-home window replacement project. The original window openings needed some work in order to properly fit the newly-installed windows. 

The end result is a beautifully refreshed home!










































Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now