Vinyl Windows Provide Pool House With Indoor-Outdoor Connection

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on November 2, 2020

Interior view of pool house with two walls of white vinyl windows

Project Scope

This was a recent new construction project in Richmond, Virginia, with our friends over at Lane Homes. The goal for this project was to build a structure around the backyard pool to transform it into a space that could be used all year.

We incorporated walls of 350 Series vinyl windows to bring the outdoors in to the new pool house. 

The result is an energy-efficient space that has indoor comfort and outdoor views. The customer couldn't have been more pleased with this one.










































