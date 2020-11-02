Vinyl Windows Provide Pool House With Indoor-Outdoor Connection
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on November 2, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location
Richmond, VA
Age of Structure:
Built 2020
Area of Structure Involved:
Indoor Pool, Patio
Products Used:
This was a recent new construction project in Richmond, Virginia, with our friends over at Lane Homes. The goal for this project was to build a structure around the backyard pool to transform it into a space that could be used all year.
We incorporated walls of 350 Series vinyl windows to bring the outdoors in to the new pool house.
The result is an energy-efficient space that has indoor comfort and outdoor views. The customer couldn't have been more pleased with this one.
