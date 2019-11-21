Vinyl Windows Revitalize Midlothian Home
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on November 21, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location
Midlothian, VA
Age of Structure:
30
Area of Structure Involved:
Whole home
Products Used:
This Midlothian, Virginia, customer was looking to add the functional beauty of the Pella® 250 Series vinyl windows to their home.
We installed double-hung windows with prairie-style and cross grille patterns.
The new windows improve both the beauty and utility of the home.
