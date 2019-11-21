<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Vinyl Windows Revitalize Midlothian Home

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on November 21, 2019

Rear exterior view of home with siding and white vinyl windows

Project Scope

This Midlothian, Virginia, customer was looking to add the functional beauty of the Pella® 250 Series vinyl windows to their home.

We installed double-hung windows with prairie-style and cross grille patterns.

The new windows improve both the beauty and utility of the home.










































