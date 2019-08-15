<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Vinyl Windows Update Henrico Home

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on August 15, 2019

Blue home with white vinyl double-hung windows with traditional grille pattern

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Henrico, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    1990's

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire front of house

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows, Vinyl Windows

A Richmond area radio celebrity and his family had their windows replaced on their beautiful West End home with Pella's 250 Series vinyl windows. This classic Colonial-style home had all the common problems found in 1990s-era homes. Drafts, difficulty cleaning, noise, missing screens and grilles—you name it. 

They wanted to keep a contrasting white color to go against the vibrant blue of the house. We replaced the windows on the front of the home to start and now he can't stop talking about them on his morning radio show.










































