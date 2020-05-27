<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Vinyl Windows Upgrade Virginia Beach Home

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on May 27, 2020

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Virginia Beach, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    1988

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Home

  • Products Used:

    Pella 250 Series

This Virginia Beach homeowner worked with the team of local Pella professionals to replace nearly all the windows in their house. The homeowner was looking for updated windows and chose Pella 250 Series vinyl windows — a low maintenance and energy-efficient option. Additional customizations were made to the window by way of between-glass-blinds. 












































