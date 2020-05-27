Vinyl Windows Upgrade Virginia Beach Home
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on May 27, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Virginia Beach, VA
Age of Structure:
1988
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
Pella 250 Series
This Virginia Beach homeowner worked with the team of local Pella professionals to replace nearly all the windows in their house. The homeowner was looking for updated windows and chose Pella 250 Series vinyl windows — a low maintenance and energy-efficient option. Additional customizations were made to the window by way of between-glass-blinds.
