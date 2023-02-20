Virginia Beach Home Adds Double-Hung Windows in Phases

Some homeowners prefer to tackle their replacement projects in phases, and that's no problem for the Pella Virginia team! For this recent project in Virginia Beach, we started out with only the upstairs windows, swapping them out for Architect Series double-hungs with an Almond exterior color and a Bright White interior. The Architect Series is a great choice if you love a wood interior and really want to open up all of the customization options as far as color, hardware and grilles are concerned.

This project is a great example of how a window replacement project can seriously improve the curb appeal of your home. We think it looks great so far, and the homeowner agrees!