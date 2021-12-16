Virginia Beach Home Adds Vinyl Double-Hung Windows with Varied Glass Options

This project in Virginia Beach involved the replacement of all existing windows with vinyl double-hung windows from Pella's 250 Series.

While the window style remained the same throughout the house, the type of glass varied depending on the room. For example, we used obscured glass for the bathroom to ensure a little more privacy, while a special clear glass was used for a room containing some of the homeowner's plants so that they could get additional sunlight.

Overall, the homeowner wanted something visually similar to what he had before, and we were able to deliver.