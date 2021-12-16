Virginia Beach Home Adds Vinyl Double-Hung Windows with Varied Glass Options
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on December 16, 2021
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Virginia Beach, VA
Age of Structure:
Built 1996
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire home
Products Used:
This project in Virginia Beach involved the replacement of all existing windows with vinyl double-hung windows from Pella's 250 Series.
While the window style remained the same throughout the house, the type of glass varied depending on the room. For example, we used obscured glass for the bathroom to ensure a little more privacy, while a special clear glass was used for a room containing some of the homeowner's plants so that they could get additional sunlight.
Overall, the homeowner wanted something visually similar to what he had before, and we were able to deliver.
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.