Virginia Beach Home Installs New Windows To Match Existing Style
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on October 14, 2022
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Virginia Beach, VA
Age of Structure:
Built 1988
Area of Structure Involved:
Upstairs Living Room
Products Used:
For this recent project in Virginia Beach, our team was tasked with matching replacement windows for the second floor to the existing first-floor windows using our various product lines and configurations.
We were able to successfully replace the home's four upstairs window units using styles from Pella's Lifestyle Series: casements on the ends, as the homeowners prefer to open these windows up and casements offer that functionality, and fixed windows in the middle. From there, it was just a matter of matching up colors and grille patterns to the windows below, which was easy to do, thanks to the variety of frame colors available for wood windows.
Overall, the new windows were an exact match, and the homeowners were extremely pleased with the results of their replacement project.
