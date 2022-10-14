Virginia Beach Home Installs New Windows To Match Existing Style

For this recent project in Virginia Beach, our team was tasked with matching replacement windows for the second floor to the existing first-floor windows using our various product lines and configurations.

We were able to successfully replace the home's four upstairs window units using styles from Pella's Lifestyle Series: casements on the ends, as the homeowners prefer to open these windows up and casements offer that functionality, and fixed windows in the middle. From there, it was just a matter of matching up colors and grille patterns to the windows below, which was easy to do, thanks to the variety of frame colors available for wood windows.

Overall, the new windows were an exact match, and the homeowners were extremely pleased with the results of their replacement project.