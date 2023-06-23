Virginia Beach Home Upgrades to Wood Windows

Here's a look at a recent project in Virginia Beach in which the homeowner opted to move away from her old vinyl windows, which were original to the house, and go with warm and inviting wood. Specifically, she went with Lifestyle Series casement windows pre-stained with our Provincial interior color and a fossil exterior color.

The Pella Virginia team did a full-frame installation for this project, meaning instead of slipping a replacement window into the existing trim, we removed everything and started with the original rough opening, replacing the trim in the process. Now she's got a consistent look all throughout the home, which she loves.