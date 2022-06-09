Virginia Beach Homeowner Replaces Windows With Identical 250 Series Styles

The homeowner for this recent project in Virginia Beach knew that it was about time to replace her windows, but she had some concerns about matching them up with the custom sizes and shapes of her previous ones. Since everything Pella manufactures is built to order, achieving this was no problem at all!

Our Virginia team is all about maintaining the integrity of your home, so we got her set with a sliding glass door, fixed windows and special-shape triangular windows, all vinyl from our 250 Series, a very popular option overall thanks to new features like the built-in hidden screen. She's very happy with the results!