Virginia Home Features Black Fiberglass Double-Hung Windows
PostedbyRichard Wood
on September 4, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location
Richmond, VA
Age of Structure:
New Construction
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire home
Products Used:
This newly constructed Richmond, VA home features black fiberglass double-hung windows. These Pella® Impervia® fiberglass windows are black on the inside and the outside. The sleek black fiberglass frames are energy efficient and allow for more natural light into the home.
