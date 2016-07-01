Water Damage Prompts Window Upgrade

A broken pipe and subsequent water damage left these homeowners with considerable home improvement needs. Familiar with Pella’s reputation for excellent customer service, the homeowners knew exactly where to turn to replace the windows in their damaged sunroom.

We installed our wood-clad Architect Series double hung windows and matching 1/2 round support products, which not only provided the sunroom with a bright and elevated aesthetic, but also drastically improved the room’s energy efficiency.

With new sunroom windows in the decades old home, the homeowners are ecstatic that they can now enjoy the space year-round. Furthermore, they were so enamored by our products and customer service that they plan to use Pella in all future projects, exclaiming, “We’re going with Pella!”