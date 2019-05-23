<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

West End Brick Window Refresh

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on May 23, 2019

Red brick home with old wood window and black shutters

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Richmond, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    1941

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire home

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows, Wood Windows

These young homeowners moved into their dream home, a beautiful brick house in Richmond's West End. Originally build in the 1940s, the old wood windows were long due for an upgrade.

As an interior designer, the lady of the house wanted something that combined the elegance of classic wood windows, with the innovations and comfort of modern window technology. She worked closely with her Pella design consultant, who recommended the Architect Series® with integrated Rolscreen® technology. The results speak for themselves.












































Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now