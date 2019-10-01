<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

White Casement Windows Lighten up Midlothian Home

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on October 1, 2019

Before

Exterior view of white casement windows

After

Exterior view of four new white wood casement windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Midlothian, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    1990

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Sitting room

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows, Casement Windows

The owner of this 1990's Midlothian, Virginia, home was tired of the old stained wood look of their large windows. Our Pella design consultants helped them find a window style and color that would bring an updated feel to the room.

We installed casement windows from the Pella® Lifestyle series in bright white. The light color was just what this space needed to look refreshed.












































Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now