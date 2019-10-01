White Casement Windows Lighten up Midlothian Home
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on October 1, 2019
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Midlothian, VA
Age of Structure:
1990
Area of Structure Involved:
Sitting room
Products Used:
The owner of this 1990's Midlothian, Virginia, home was tired of the old stained wood look of their large windows. Our Pella design consultants helped them find a window style and color that would bring an updated feel to the room.
We installed casement windows from the Pella® Lifestyle series in bright white. The light color was just what this space needed to look refreshed.
