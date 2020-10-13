<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
White Double-Hung Windows Complement Traditional Home

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on October 13, 2020

Front exterior view of stately two-story brick home with white wood double-hung windows

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Henrico, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built 1996

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Home

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows, Wood Windows

The goal for this Henrico, Virginia, project was to improve overall energy efficiency while remaining true to the previous window style.

The homeowner chose Architect Series windows with a white exterior color that would stand out on their classic brick home. They went with an ILT grille style that allowed them to mimic the individual pane look seen on older windows.

The project went off without a hitch and the homeowners have been thrilled with the results.












































