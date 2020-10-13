White Double-Hung Windows Complement Traditional Home
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on October 13, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Henrico, VA
Age of Structure:
Built 1996
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
The goal for this Henrico, Virginia, project was to improve overall energy efficiency while remaining true to the previous window style.
The homeowner chose Architect Series windows with a white exterior color that would stand out on their classic brick home. They went with an ILT grille style that allowed them to mimic the individual pane look seen on older windows.
The project went off without a hitch and the homeowners have been thrilled with the results.
