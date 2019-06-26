Window & Door Replacement Updates Fredericksburg Home
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on June 26, 2019
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location
Fredericksburg, VA
Age of Structure:
2000s
Area of Structure Involved:
rear door/window
Products Used:
The owners of this Fredericksburg, Virginia, townhome wanted a new look for the rear of their home. For their remodel, they chose Pella's Architect Series Reserve windows to give their home a very classic look with modern innovation. The Architect Series Reserve door, transom, and sidelights helped complete the homeowner's dream look.
