Window & Door Replacement Updates Fredericksburg Home

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on June 26, 2019

New wood door and fixed window with traditional grille pattern and white finish on red brick home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Trade

  • Location

    Fredericksburg, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    2000s

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    rear door/window

  • Products Used:

    Wood Windows, Wood Entry Doors

The owners of this Fredericksburg, Virginia, townhome wanted a new look for the rear of their home. For their remodel, they chose Pella's Architect Series Reserve windows to give their home a very classic look with modern innovation. The Architect Series Reserve door, transom, and sidelights helped complete the homeowner's dream look.


















































