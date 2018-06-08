Window & Door Replacement on Classic Brick Home
PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Virginia
on June 8, 2018
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Henrico, VA
Age of Structure:
1990's
Area of Structure Involved:
Wood double-hung windows
Products Used:
We replaced the wood windows throughout this classic brick home in Henrico, VA. The new windows are wood double-hungs to fit the brick home's traditional style. A new fiberglass entry door with side lights and decorative glass was also added.
