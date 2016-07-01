<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Window Replacement in a Classic Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Virginia

on July 1, 2016

richmond_virginia

Project Scope:

Richmond, Virginia

Wood rot in their windowsills prompted the owners of this stately home to seek replacements. Familiar with the Pella brand, they were able to rely on a trusted referral and confidently selected Pella Encompass Series products to replace their faulty windows. We were able to successfully bring all the windows and sills up to date while maintaining the aesthetic that the homeowners know and love.




















































