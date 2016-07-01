Window Replacement in a Classic Home
on July 1, 2016
Project Scope:
Products Used:
Richmond, Virginia
Wood rot in their windowsills prompted the owners of this stately home to seek replacements. Familiar with the Pella brand, they were able to rely on a trusted referral and confidently selected Pella Encompass Series products to replace their faulty windows. We were able to successfully bring all the windows and sills up to date while maintaining the aesthetic that the homeowners know and love.
