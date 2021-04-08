Window Replacement Means More Visible Glass and Improved Ventilation for Williamsburg Homeowners

The homeowners for this project in Williamsburg has several three-wide and five-wide window units that they wanted to replace with something that had a little more visible glass. The home itself is located on the water, so a durable material was needed. We removed the old windows and went with Impervia Series fiberglass as a replacement. The thinner frames on this window line alone gave the homeowners an extra 6 inches of visible glass and much better ventilation. Now they're able to really enjoy their great room to the fullest!