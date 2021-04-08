<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Window Replacement Means More Visible Glass and Improved Ventilation for Williamsburg Homeowners

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on April 8, 2021

page banner

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Williamsburg, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built 1978

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Great Room

  • Products Used:

    Impervia Fiberglass Series

The homeowners for this project in Williamsburg has several three-wide and five-wide window units that they wanted to replace with something that had a little more visible glass. The home itself is located on the water, so a durable material was needed. We removed the old windows and went with Impervia Series fiberglass as a replacement. The thinner frames on this window line alone gave the homeowners an extra 6 inches of visible glass and much better ventilation. Now they're able to really enjoy their great room to the fullest!
























































Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now