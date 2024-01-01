Buying Replacement Windows in Virginia Beach
Today’s windows are designed to go beyond making your home look great by increasing your home’s energy efficiency, boosting security, and reducing external noise. When you are looking to upgrade your home, there aren’t many other projects that will stretch your investment dollar further than replacing your old windows.
Here are some signs it may be time to consider upgrading your windows. Your windows are showing physical damage or deterioration. You notice a loss in window functionality or the ability to operate the window itself. Your energy costs have risen without explanation.
If your windows are underperforming, it is likely time to outfit your Virginia Beach home with modern window technology and advanced features. Our windows have multiple features and styles that may be a great fit for your home.
The Benefits of Window Replacement
Our windows can make a difference in your home's style, aesthetics, functionality, and comfort. Pella Windows feature a low-emissivity (low-E) glass coating that reflects the heat from the sun, keeping your home warmer during the winter season. A layer of argon gas in between the glass can offer extra insulation from both hot and cold air. Additionally, our products are made to perform in all of the elements. To ensure they meet the highest standards, we test our products multiple times to simulate long-term performance of all key parts.
Of course, we offer a variety of customizable styles and hardware choices that meet your personal style for you Virginia Beach home!
Getting Started with Window Replacement
The first step in the window replacement process is to assess your current windows for issues. The second step is to research window types, installation options, and pricing before you start shopping. Lastly, you can call Pella, visit a local showroom, or schedule an in-home consultation to explore what is available.
During your consultation, a representative will help you find the right windows to meet your desired budget and needs.
Window Considerations for Virginia Beach's Climate
Pella Windows are equipped with advanced features that deliver energy efficiency to your home, even in harsh conditions. At Pella, we are proud of the strength and durability of our windows; some of our windows can even handle hurricane-force winds and withstand impact from debris. Considering Virginia Beach’s cold winters and hot summers, you’ll want windows built with materials that can withstand both elements.
No matter where you live, Pella has the right glass options to best suit your climate. Upgrading your windows can help you achieve higher energy efficiency while adding to the value of your home.
For hot summer months, our Low-E insulating glass will increase your home’s energy efficiency by reducing heat transfer.
- For the bitter winters, wood with exterior aluminum cladding is ideal for withstanding the elements.
- Having two or three panes of glass in your windows with insulating Argon gas will help keep your home energy-efficient in both hot and cold climates.
Frequently Asked Questions
Why Choose Pella?
Pella Windows and Doors offers more than just high-quality, durable products. Quality, innovation, and a commitment to sustainability are at the heart of everything we do. Since 1925, we have been proud to provide only the best products.