Wood Double-Hungs Replace Leaky Windows in Richmond

The homeowners for this replacement project in Richmond reached out to us after partnering with a big box store to try and save time and money on their window replacement. After some inadequately installed first-floor windows led to leaks and other issues that required them to be replaced all over again, the homeowners resolved to call in the experts.

Enter the Pella Virginia team. We talked to them about Lifestyle Series double-hung windows, one of our most popular options overall, and determined that the wood interior paired with an exterior clad in aluminum would provide the superior protection from the elements they were after. They chose almond as their exterior color and went with a between-the-glass grille style for easy cleaning. Everything looks great, and the best part is that this is a project they won't have to think about again.