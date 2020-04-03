<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Wood-Look Fiberglass Door Updates Henrico Entryway

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on April 3, 2020

Wood-look fiberglass two-panel 1/4 light entry door on a brick home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Henrico, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    N/A

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entryway

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

The owner of this Henrico, Virginia, home desired an updated look for the front of their home. They wanted the look of wood without the upkeep required by real wood.

We installed a fiberglass entry door with a wood-look finish that gives the homeowner the aesthetic they desired with the low-maintenance qualities of fiberglass.


























































Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now