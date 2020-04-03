Wood-Look Fiberglass Door Updates Henrico Entryway
PostedbyJason Dowdy
on April 3, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location
Henrico, VA
Age of Structure:
N/A
Area of Structure Involved:
Entryway
Products Used:
The owner of this Henrico, Virginia, home desired an updated look for the front of their home. They wanted the look of wood without the upkeep required by real wood.
We installed a fiberglass entry door with a wood-look finish that gives the homeowner the aesthetic they desired with the low-maintenance qualities of fiberglass.
