Wood Window Replacement For 49-Year-Old Richmond Home

The homeowners of this traditional 1969 home in Richmond, Virginia, were looking to replace their old windows but wanted to keep the original aesthetic of the home.

We installed wood casement and double-hung windows with black exterior aluminum cladding. The between-the-glass grilles on the casement windows bring a traditional look to the home while the black exterior gives a modern flare.

We were able to keep the original look of the windows while also updating them with modern features and more energy efficiency.