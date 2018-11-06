Yellow Fiberglass Door Adds Pop Of Color to Virginia Home

The owners of this new Pella® fiberglass entry door recently returned to Virginia Beach after two decades of service with our country’s military. He was about to retire after most recently serving overseas as a Navy base commander and a fighter pilot. She was with him every step of the journey. We appreciate their service to our country and were glad to help with their entry door replacement project.

On installation day, it was discovered that the wood damage to the existing door went well beyond the frame. Our skilled technicians took the time to repair the additional damaged framing to ensure the integrity of their home remained intact. This new Animated Yellow entry door system was installed within a day. Our new Pella® customers can enjoy their home and the next step in their journey back home in Virginia Beach.