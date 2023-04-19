Yorktown Homeowner Chooses Durability with Pella 250 Series Vinyl Windows

All of the windows throughout this Yorktown home needed to be replaced with single-hung and sliding vinyl windows from our Pella 250 Series. This product line is popular for its energy efficiency and durability.

Extensive testing of our Pella 250 Series vinyl material has shown that our window frames are 52% stronger than ordinary vinyl, and our fade-resistant formula means you'll have to worry less about the color or any wear-and-tear. This homeowner opted for window configurations that allow for lots of ventilation, so he's living comfortably now!