Yorktown Home Adds Large Casement Windows to Increase Visibility

PostedbyJason Dowdy

on September 15, 2022

Wood casement outswing windows on Yorktown home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location

    Yorktown, VA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built 1974

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Entire Home

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows, Wood Windows

For this recent project, the Pella Virginia team removed some old metal windows and trim from this Yorktown home and replaced them with Pella Reserve casement windows, a great option if you love a wood interior.

The homeowner in this case decided that the multi-wide unit in the living room was too busy with all of the frames, so he opted for a larger fixed window which would fill up the entire space while offering more visibility. He also chose to paint and stain the interior of his new windows himself with a custom color, and he couldn't be happier about the way everything turned out.

























































