Agawam Homeowner Upgrades to Pella Casement Windows

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts

on January 20, 2021

Before

Before view of existing videos in Agawam home

After

After view of new Pella casement windows in Agawam home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Agawam, MA

  • Age of Structure:

    1988

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Office/Bedroom

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows

The owner Agawam home sought new windows to match the existing exterior and interior color. They also wished not to disturb the existing aluminum wrap or siding.

The existing windows suffered from seal failure and broken hardware. There was heavy snow on the ground from the day before the installation, but we were able to complete the project to the satisfaction of the homeowner.

