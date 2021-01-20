Agawam Homeowner Upgrades to Pella Casement Windows
on January 20, 2021
Before
After
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Agawam, MA
Age of Structure:
1988
Area of Structure Involved:
Office/Bedroom
Products Used:
The owner Agawam home sought new windows to match the existing exterior and interior color. They also wished not to disturb the existing aluminum wrap or siding.
The existing windows suffered from seal failure and broken hardware. There was heavy snow on the ground from the day before the installation, but we were able to complete the project to the satisfaction of the homeowner.
