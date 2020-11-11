Architect Series Windows Provide Clean, Accurate Replacement

We've worked with these Longmeadow, Massachusetts, homeowners before as they update windows around their house a few at a time.

For this project, they wanted to match the existing windows as closely as possible. So, our team took away the old windows with black trim and replaced them with white Architect Series double-hung windows.

The team had to work around the rain, but the owner and the team were pleased with the finished project, which we were able to complete in one day.