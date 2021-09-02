<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Beautiful Entry Door Updates Ludlow Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts

on September 2, 2021

Before

Before photo of home exterior

After

After view of home exterior

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Ludlow, MA

  • Age of Structure:

    1988

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Front Entry

  • Products Used:

    Fiberglass Entry Doors

The owner of this Ludlow home wanted to transform the entryway of their home with a new fiberglass entry door, complete with black panels and sidelights with privacy glass.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now