Berkshire Residence Adds Curved Double-Hung Window & Foyer System

This homeowner in Berkshire County, Massachusetts, added a curved Architect Series double-hung window composite in their master bedroom. This addition required custom interior and exterior curved molding.

A foyer entrance door system with transoms was also completed. This project features all custom color door panels with custom intermediate rails and lower clad panels.

We partnered on this beautiful Berkshire residence with J. Harwood Architects and Chris May Builders.

Photographer: Michael Lavin Flower