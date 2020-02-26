Custom Black Windows & Patio Doors Create Beautiful Berkshire Retreat

This stunning house in Berkshire County, Massachusetts, is one of the most beautiful projects that we have been involved with. The homeowners were looking for a modern farmhouse that was elegant yet comfortable, with room for a large family to enjoy extended stays at this rural retreat.

We started with the garage first and then transitioned into the 6,000 square-foot main house the following spring. We worked alongside the architects, Burr and McCallum Architects, and matched up Pella's new Architect Series Reserve windows and doors to their plans to produce a stunning home.

The copulas were very large, and we needed to match the look the architect was after in the design yet produce windows that were eight feet wide and over six feet tall with a pitch in the bottom to match the roof lines. Custom wood windows with stained black frames on the interior and an extruded aluminum black clad exterior filled the need. We also installed wood patio doors to create a seamless indoor-outdoor entertaining space.