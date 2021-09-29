<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Conway Home Upgrades Casement Windows

Posted on September 29, 2021

on September 29, 2021

Before

Before exterior photo of Conway home

After

After exterior photo of Conway home

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Conway, MA

  • Age of Structure:

    Built in 1984

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Living Room, Kitchen, Laundry, Rear Entry, and Bedrooms

  • Products Used:

    Casement Windows

Our team was tasked with converting this Conway home's older casement windows to new casement windows while preserving the existing interior trim. The homeowner wished for red exterior on the replacement windows and a stained interior to match the existing trim as closely as possible.

Project Gallery

