Black-Framed Wood Windows Add Personality to New Farmhouse
PostedbyTrevor McDaniel
on May 14, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Trade
Location:
Deerfield, MA
Age of Structure:
New Build 2020
Area of Structure Involved:
Entire Home
Products Used:
These Deerfield homeowners had a lot of previous experience with windows and doors and they wanted a mix between traditional farmhouse-style and contemporary look for their home. Our team of professionals achieved this by using Pella Reserve wood windows with a putty sash and we used grille patterns that are seen in a lot of historic farmhouse-style homes. A 4-lite grille pattern on the square casement and awnings windows.
Our team kept a larger open 4-lite grille pattern on the doors and carried that theme through to the mahogany front door.
Project Gallery
Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.