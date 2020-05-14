<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Black-Framed Wood Windows Add Personality to New Farmhouse

Trevor McDaniel

May 14, 2020

Project Scope

These Deerfield homeowners had a lot of previous experience with windows and doors and they wanted a mix between traditional farmhouse-style and contemporary look for their home. Our team of professionals achieved this by using Pella Reserve wood windows with a putty sash and we used grille patterns that are seen in a lot of historic farmhouse-style homes. A 4-lite grille pattern on the square casement and awnings windows.

Our team kept a larger open 4-lite grille pattern on the doors and carried that theme through to the mahogany front door.

Project Gallery

