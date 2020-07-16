Gorgeous Black Lifestyle Series Windows for 1950s Deerfield Home
on July 16, 2020
Project Scope
Type:
Home/Residence
Industry:
Retail
Location:
Deerfield, MA
Age of Structure:
1950
Area of Structure Involved:
Whole House
Products Used:
This 1950's home in Deerfield was in need of new windows and interior trim. The team at Pella converted the home to all black interior and exterior aluminum clad Lifestyle series wood windows with tonal black hardware. The homeowners also decided to change the grille pattern, choosing a more modern style.
Project Gallery
