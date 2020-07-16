<iframe title="Google Tag Manager" src="https://www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-WGSBCJ" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden"></iframe>
Skip to Content
Schedule Now

Gorgeous Black Lifestyle Series Windows for 1950s Deerfield Home

PostedbyPella Windows & Doors of Western Massachusetts

on July 16, 2020

Before photo Deerfield home front

Project Scope

  • Type:

    Home/Residence

  • Industry:

    Retail

  • Location:

    Deerfield, MA

  • Age of Structure:

    1950

  • Area of Structure Involved:

    Whole House

  • Products Used:

    Double-Hung Windows

This 1950's home in Deerfield was in need of new windows and interior trim. The team at Pella converted the home to all black interior and exterior aluminum clad Lifestyle series wood windows with tonal black hardware. The homeowners also decided to change the grille pattern, choosing a more modern style.

Project Gallery

Schedule a free consultation to find windows and doors for your home.

Schedule Now